Shrewsbury murder suspect released on bail

Police outside the property in Sutton Way

West Mercia Police said that the 46-year-old, who is from Shrewsbury and was arrested on suspicion of murder, had been released pending further enquiries.

Officers had been called to Sutton Way in Shrewsbury at around 7.30pm on Sunday where they found the 69-year-old man, who has not been named, was dead.

Police had attended the property after officers received "a report concerned for the safety of a man".

Police then arrested the 46-year-old in Gosport.