Shrewsbury murder suspect released on bail

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a 69-year-old has been released on bail.

Police outside the property in Sutton Way
West Mercia Police said that the 46-year-old, who is from Shrewsbury and was arrested on suspicion of murder, had been released pending further enquiries.

Officers had been called to Sutton Way in Shrewsbury at around 7.30pm on Sunday where they found the 69-year-old man, who has not been named, was dead.

Police had attended the property after officers received "a report concerned for the safety of a man".

Police then arrested the 46-year-old in Gosport.

A spokesman for the force said he had been released pending further enquiries.

