Canoe duo plan Severn expedition to help Long Covid sufferer

Nathan and Dani

The dynamic duo, who are both based in Shrewsbury with Shropshire Farm Vets, plan to take on their challenge on August 26 and August 27 by travelling from Crew Green near Melverley to Gloucester and hope to raise £10,000 to support the family of a man suffering from Long Covid.

Nathan said: "This is a journey that takes most people four to five days or more, but we will be attempting to cover the distance in less than two days.

"We are undertaking this sponsored canoe-trip because Ben and I love a challenge and we want to raise funds to contribute towards getting Dani, my first cousin, who lives in Canada, back on his feet following a two-year battle with Long Covid.

"Longer distance canoe tripping is an activity that Dani and I have a long history of doing, and it seems very appropriate that Ben and I will be undertaking this significant challenge to try and help Dani and his family.

"Alongside the 115 miles of paddling, we will be navigating many additional hazards, including: weirs, locks, rapids and ducks.

"Dani is one of my closest friends and despite the distance, we spent a lot of summers together.

"We have a shared love of working outside and enjoy outdoor activities such as canoeing, climbing and camping and worked together at a summer camp for many years in our late teens and he was also an usher at my wedding.

"Dani is a highly qualified mountain guide and worked year-round managing a heli-ski, heli-hiking and climbing lodge in British Columbia.

"In March 2020 he contracted Covid-19 while at work and went on to develop pronounced physical and psychological Long Covid symptoms.

"This resulted in multiple organ damage and rendered him unable to see properly, focus on routine tasks or walk 500 metres, let alone return to his previous high-intensity job.

"Over the next 18 months a variety of treatment regimens, much of which were very costly until his condition worsened in autumn 2021 and he was air-lifted to hospital, requiring four operations including open-heart surgery, from which he was lucky to survive.

"His condition has since improved, but he still suffers from multiple Long Covid symptoms, has compromised circulation to his left foot and an as-yet unresolved brain aneurysm which makes a return to his former profession very difficult and dangerous.

"Ben and I plan to set off at around dawn on August 26 and will be hoping for good weather, favourable currents and ideally lots of enthusiastic supporters along the way.

"All being well we should reach Gloucester just before sunset on August 27 but there is a lot of water between the two so fingers crossed."