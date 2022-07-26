Homes firm sponsors cricket club's summer camp

From left, Annabelle Whittingham, Danielle Goffe-Wood, Marketing Manager Cameron Homes, Andy McIlroy Chairman Bomere Heath Cricket Club, and Bethany Whittingham.

Galliers Homes has pledged its support for the Bomere Heath Cricket Club scheme, which is for children aged five to 15.

The camp has proven so popular that all places were snapped up as soon as it was advertised, and plans are already in place for the next one.

Galliers Homes is contributing £1,200 to the camp, to be held during the first week of August, with a host of activities planned to stave off Summer Holiday boredom and get the children enjoying the outdoors.

Among many other activities there will be archery, canoeing, paddle boarding, multi sports activities, a visit from the ‘Animal Man’, plus a focus on developing cricket skills.

Tenille Jackson, Bomere Heath Cricket Club Junior manager said: “We are so grateful to Galliers Homes for supporting the local community by helping to make this summer camp possible. Plans are already in place to ensure that we can provide a quality and memorable experience for the children. No previous cricket experience necessary."

Ian Burns at Galliers Homes added: “We are delighted to be in a position to support the local community. We strongly believe in building communities, not just homes.”