Landmark opens to public - those who can climb to the top

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Friends of the Lord’s Hill Column in Shrewsbury are giving people the chance to climb to the top of the column on August 6.

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 18/04/2022..Pic in Shrewsbury where the friends of the Lord Hill Column were able to open it to visitors. Its normally a regular event but due to covid etc this was the first time in a few years..
The Climb the Column event will have slots to climb the 172 spiral steps at the Shropshire landmark outside the Shirehall every half hour between 11am and 4pm.

Reverend Richard Hayes, chairman of the Friends of the Lord Hill Column, said: “There is a marvellous panoramic view of Shropshire and beyond from the column. The column is the tallest Doric column in England at 133 feet six inches in height and commemorates Rowland Hill, 1st Viscount Hill of Almaraz and Hawkstone. The architect was Edward Haycock who was 22 years old and the column was constructed in 1814 to 1816 from Grinshill stone. Another point of interest is the handrail and banister which bears a message from the bottom to the top of the column.”

Anyone interested should email email l.r.hayes@btinternet.com. stating preferred half hour time and number of people in their group. The cost is: Adults £5 payable on the day; students and children free.

The Column will be open also on September 17.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

