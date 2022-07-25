Landmark opens to public - those who can climb to the top

Reverend Richard Hayes, chairman of the Friends of the Lord Hill Column, said: “There is a marvellous panoramic view of Shropshire and beyond from the column. The column is the tallest Doric column in England at 133 feet six inches in height and commemorates Rowland Hill, 1st Viscount Hill of Almaraz and Hawkstone. The architect was Edward Haycock who was 22 years old and the column was constructed in 1814 to 1816 from Grinshill stone. Another point of interest is the handrail and banister which bears a message from the bottom to the top of the column.”