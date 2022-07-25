Comedy show was big success say organisers

Flo and Jo at the Comedy festival

The event, which took place between 14 and 17 July, hosted 15 acts who performed at five venues, with over 1000 tickets sold.

Festival co-director Beth McGowan said: “This was the first year back after an enforced two-year absence due to covid, so recovering the momentum gained since our first festival in 2016 was no mean feat. In addition, we were up against some big music concerts which took place over the same weekend as the festival, as well as the current cost-of-living crisis.

"The fact that they were all very well attended says a lot about lovers of comedy and music simply wanting to have a good time after what has been a torrid couple of years. We wholeheartedly thank our audiences for their support. It was very much appreciated not only by us as organisers, but also the performers. We will now take a break then look to set the wheels in motion for 2023.”