Shrewsbury judge apologises to defendant as full week of lawyer strikes ends

Barristers have been striking across the country in a dispute over legal aid rates, meaning several cases at Shrewsbury Crown Court have had to be delayed due to no defence advocate availability.

Criminal representatives have argued that the length of time required to prepare for some cases means their legal aid hourly rate is below minimum wage.

The action started in late June, with barristers striking for two days. Each week, an extra strike day has been added, with this week being the first full-week strike.

Next week, strike action is suspended, and barristers now plan to collectively strike every other week until the dispute is resolved.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court, Judge Peter Barrie apologised to a defendant, who was due to be sentenced for a dangerous driving charge.

He said: "There is a dispute between the barristers and the Government. There are weeks when they will not come to court.

"It is very disruptive to the work of the court, and for someone like you who wants to know his fate. I am sorry about that."