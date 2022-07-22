Water company says no plans for hosepipe bans just yet

There are currently no plans for a hosepipe ban in the region

Severn Trent Water has confirmed that despite the recent hot weather it is not looking to bring in restrictions.

It comes as Southern Water, which operates in Hampshire, confirmed it has applied to the Environment Agency for a 'drought permit'.

If approved the permit allows the company to bring in temporary restrictions on the use of water – commonly known as a hosepipe ban.

However, Severn Trent said it was not applying for the same measures but is monitoring the situation – and added that it had not introduced a hosepipe ban since 1995.

Despite that a spokesman for the firm did encourage people to be sensible with water use in the region.

It comes after England and Wales endured some of its hottest weather ever earlier this week.

The Severn Trent spokesman said: “Our region has seen a dry start to the year, only seeing 67 per cent of the rainfall usually expected between April and June 2022.

"However, there hasn’t been a hosepipe ban in our region for more than 27 years – since 1995, and as we do every year, we continue to monitor reservoir levels and demand for water closely.

“It is essential that people stay safe and hydrated and we’d like to thank all of our customers for their support in being mindful about non-essential water use as the hot weather continues.”

South Staffordshire Water has also said it currently has no plans for a ban on hosepipes, but is watching the situation.