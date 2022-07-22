Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Water company says no plans for hosepipe bans just yet

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

There are no plans for a hosepipe ban in the region, according to a water firm – although it is cautioning the public against "non-essential water use".

There are currently no plans for a hosepipe ban in the region
There are currently no plans for a hosepipe ban in the region

Severn Trent Water has confirmed that despite the recent hot weather it is not looking to bring in restrictions.

It comes as Southern Water, which operates in Hampshire, confirmed it has applied to the Environment Agency for a 'drought permit'.

If approved the permit allows the company to bring in temporary restrictions on the use of water – commonly known as a hosepipe ban.

However, Severn Trent said it was not applying for the same measures but is monitoring the situation – and added that it had not introduced a hosepipe ban since 1995.

Despite that a spokesman for the firm did encourage people to be sensible with water use in the region.

It comes after England and Wales endured some of its hottest weather ever earlier this week.

The Severn Trent spokesman said: “Our region has seen a dry start to the year, only seeing 67 per cent of the rainfall usually expected between April and June 2022.

"However, there hasn’t been a hosepipe ban in our region for more than 27 years – since 1995, and as we do every year, we continue to monitor reservoir levels and demand for water closely.

“It is essential that people stay safe and hydrated and we’d like to thank all of our customers for their support in being mindful about non-essential water use as the hot weather continues.”

South Staffordshire Water has also said it currently has no plans for a ban on hosepipes, but is watching the situation.

A statement from the firm said: "At this stage we are not placing any restrictions on customers but, if the heatwave continues for an extended period and customers do not reduce their non-essential use, we can consider temporary usage bans – known as hosepipe bans – if necessary."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Oswestry
Bridgnorth
North Shropshire
South Shropshire
Environment
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News