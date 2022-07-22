Several Shrewsbury fishing pools back open after heatwave

Shrewsbury Town Fisheries pools reopened this morningFRI, and the river fisheries will reopen tomorrowSAT.

Andy Jones, fisheries co-ordinator, confirmed the dates and times, and offered advice to care for fish which are caught. He said: "Now that temperatures have dropped and DO (dissolved oxygen) levels have improved, we can now confirm reopening dates and times for our fisheries.

"All pools will reopen from midnight tonight. The river fisheries can all reopen from Saturday morning at 6am.

"Would you all take care of all fish that are caught and ensure plenty of time is allowed for them to recover. Face upstream in landing nets.

"Ensure landing nets have ample space for fish to recover. Limit photo shoots to an absolute minimum.

"Do not carry fish up the banks for photographs. Use well wetted unhooking mats where required. If possible unhook in landing nets in the water.

"Thank you for you understanding as sometimes we have to make quick decisions to protect fish stocks when the need arises.