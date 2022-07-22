Live music to strike a chord in Shrewsbury town centre

Chris Quinn has helped arranged music sessions in The Square, Shrewsbury

Open-air performances will take place in The Square during Saturday and Sunday, organised by Shrewsbury BID, to add to the welcoming atmosphere in the town centre this summer.

Music has been a feature in Shrewsbury town centre for the past two years, with Shrewsbury BID arranging performance spaces around the town in conjunction with local musician Chris Quinn.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said the aim was to add to the mix of activities on offer to encourage people to spend longer in the town centre.

“As well as the fantastic array of businesses in Shrewsbury, we are always keen to provide a great atmosphere for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

“Live music has been a popular addition since we first started putting on performances during the summer in 2020, and we are delighted to be continuing this summer.

“The sessions in The Square during the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday were the most popular yet, so it seems that word is getting around and people are enjoying the chance to relax in the heart of the town and listen to quality music played by local musicians.