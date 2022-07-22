Holiday clubs for children begin across the county

Children on a previous crossbar course

The Crossbar Foundation, in partnership with Crossbar Education in Sport, will be offering a busy programme of activities to keep children aged between four and 11 entertained at eight schools.

The fun starts on Monday, with clubs running from Monday to Friday for the first five weeks of the holidays, before being held for three days on the final week of the summer break from August 30 to September 1.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: “We always have a great response to our summer holiday clubs and there’s lots of bookings being made once again as they are so popular.

"We have put together an action-packed programme with six themed clubs that will be changed weekly.

“The themes we are offering this summer are Ninja Warrior, I’m A Celebrity, Water Week, The Cube, Superhero and Kids Rule.

“Children can look forward to lots of activities including sports games, team building games, and arts and crafts, while Shropshire Paintball will be joining us to deliver nerf gun sessions, which have been popular at previous clubs.

“We want to get as many children as possible involved and having fun by keeping them happy, healthy and active during the six weeks of the school holidays.”

Crossbar’s summer clubs will be held at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary Academy in Telford.

They will also be offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

All eight of the Crossbar clubs run from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 14 are also invited to attend as part of Crossbar’s ‘Young Leader’ course, offering an engaging day shadowing coaches.