Changes to bus timetables will help passengers says Arriva

The changes, Arriva says, will both speed up journey and make them more punctual. They come into force on Saturday (22).

They also include a new, early morning bus from Ellesmere to Oswestry.

There is a new 7.10am service from Ellesmere arriving in Oswestry a 7.46am.

"We’ve listened to customer feedback, so we’ll be adding an additional journey," a spokesperson said.

"We’re making a handful of changes to some Shrewsbury bus routes to speed up journeys, and to make them more punctual. We’re passionate about continually improving our buses. So, these changes will help ensure that we’re running to our timetable in response to changing traffic levels."

They include the 23 Shrewsbury to Monkmoor, 26 Shrewsbury to Meole Brace and 27 Shrewsbury to Bayston Hill routes, all of which will leave the town centre around five minutes later than they do now.

The 524 Sundorne to Shrewsbury bus will leave Sundorne at 07:12 and running slightly later throughout, but still arriving into Shrewsbury at the same time as current, to allow customers to connect directly to the 26 route.

On the 436 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth route, buses from Shrewsbury will now run around five minutes later to limit the stationary time in Bridgnorth and help reduce congestion.

There are also minor changes to the 511 Shrewsbury to Whitchurch timetable, Arriva say to help buses run better to time.