Kerry Clorley, who was originally from Wellington, has organised a family fun day this Saturday (July 23) in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

She says the treatment she received from staff at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre was 'amazing' and sparked her decision to raise money to support their work.

Kerry has already raised nearly £1,400 before this weekend's community fun day and she said: "When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, it was during the pandemic.

"I was diagnosed in February last year and because it was right in the middle of Covid, it made things very difficult and potentially lonely because it meant you couldn't have any family or friends with you when heading for treatment.

"So, believe me, the staff became like family to me. They were so good, really amazing and, from diagnosis through treatment and to end of it, they treated me with respect and as a friend.

"The care and understanding I received was outstanding and my treatment was never delayed.

"The staff deserve so much recognition and I decided I needed to give something back and highlight the service and care that is there."

Kerry finished her chemotherapy on November 5 last year and nine days of radiotherapy followed, which she finished on December 9.

"I got the all clear in February," she said. "As I say, I can't praise Lingen Davies enough which is why I am doing what I am doing."

The family fun day will be held at Whixall Social Centre from 10am-4pm.

Face painting, craft stalls, raffles, a penalty shoot-out competition and refreshments are among the fun activities on offer.