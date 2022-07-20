Extreme heatwave must act as wake-up call, says Save Our Shropshire

Richard Watkins (left) and Allan Wilson, from Save our Shropshire

The UK witnessed a trail of destruction, caused by fires, as temperatures reached 40c – leading to a major incident being declared in London.

Richard Watkins, who set up Save Our Shropshire alongside Allan Wilson, says the shocking scenes must make us all consider our lifestyles.

And he said we can either become 'extreme weather watchers' or 'listen to the scientists'.

"The extreme heat we saw across Shropshire, UK and Europe is exactly that – extreme weather," he said. "We saw trains cancelled, roads melting, and fires bursting out.

"Extreme weather on a day-to-day basis is a product of the earth’s climate. We can expect more of the same, as this weather is part of a predictable pattern.

"We can hope it was a freak incident but if, for example, we had just had a mild heart attack, related to our lifestyle, we would not sit back and do nothing.

"We have a choice. We can be extreme weather watchers and think we might get used to extreme heat, floods and fires – a different climate.

"Or we can listen to the scientists and now collectively determine how we must radically change our lifestyles – as we would do if we had just had a heart attack."

Richard said there are many things we can all start doing to make a difference.

"We need to eat more of a plant-based diet," he said. "We need to get rid of oil and gas from heating and travelling.

"We need to insulate our houses and businesses better and have solar power and wind power as soon as possible.

"New houses need to be built to planet-friendly standards and we must stop buying gadgets from China and the Far East.

"We need to do it all, and not necessarily all now, but in an organised way.

"Being weather watchers is not an option. We need to be climate watchers and think about the long-term.

"None of what we need to do will hurt us. Insulation will save money and eating more of a plant-based diet will be healthier than lots of red meat.

"Having our own power will get us away from unpredictable sources of oil and gas and things like less pollution will save money on our NHS.

"Cheaper lifestyles from our solar and wind power, and better buying habits will be much more productive than tax cuts.

"We may need help to buy insulation and heat pumps and car chargers.

"But, I love the phrase from John F Kennedy at his address in 1961 – 'Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country'.

"It is so easy for people to believe that everything should, could or will be done by someone else – particularly local or central government. But we do not have the luxury of time to let that happen. In a democracy, things will change if the majority demand they should change."

Richard added: "We have just seen what happens when our planet shows signs of being seriously ill.