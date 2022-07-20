Council agrees scheme for £500k of energy bill support

Shropshire Council's cabinet agreed the plans for the support

Shropshire Council's cabinet has approved a proposal to use £584,000 from government to support families facing increasing costs.

The money has to be used by November 30, or it has to be paid back to government.

Councillor Gwilym Butler, portfolio holder for financial and corporate resources, said the council has looked at options for the money, and was confident its choices will support those suffering most.

He added: "It is my opinion there will be further finding coming down the line."

The money will be used to make a targeted payment for council tax support claimants in bands E to H who were in receipt of council tax support as of April 1, 2022.

It will also allow the authority to make an additional top up payment of £70 to existing working age council tax support claimants in receipt of council tax support as of April 1 – and who are continuing to claim council tax support as of August 1.