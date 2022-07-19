MP meets Environment Agency chief over flooding issues

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski meets with Sir James Bevan, chief executive of the Environment Agency.

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, met with Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency, for discussions on the issue.

Mr Kawczynski has been leading the River Severn Caucus, a group of MPs whose constituencies the river flows through.

Speaking after the meeting a spokesman for Mr Kawczynski's office said: "Daniel and Sir James agreed about the water storage problem caused by the river flooding, and they both recognised the economic benefits of effectively managing this issue.

"Sir James was also pleased to hear about the River Severn Partnership’s efforts in formulating a holistic model approach to manage the situation better."