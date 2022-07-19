Film charting long history of Shrewsbury's riverside area has been released

The Riverside Shopping Centre and Raven Meadows multi-storey car park

It's about the long history of the Raven Meadows area and how it has changed over time.

The Riverside areas of the town has been lined up for major redevelopment.

The film has been created by the teams at Shropshire Museums & Archives using original material held in the museum collections.

A spokesman for Shropshire Archaeological and Historical Society, in an update to members said: No area of Shrewsbury town centre has seen such great change over such a short period of time as the area between the main shopping streets and the River Severn.

"It is an area seemingly poised for the biggest changes in its history, but this is a place where big changes have been happening for the last 150 years.

"So, here’s a chance to find out more about the rapidly changing look and feel of Raven Meadows in a fascinating new video collaboration between Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, Shropshire Archives and the Old Market Hall."

In the 40-minute video, you are taken on around the perimeter of Raven Meadows down Meadow Place, along Smithfield Road, up Roushill and along the backs of Pride Hill and Castle Street before plunging into the ever-changing area in the middle.