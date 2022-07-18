Notification Settings

Power cables cause field fires

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished:

Three crews from across the county attended a fire which was caused by a power line falling into a field in Ryton

The power line came down at around 11am behind the electricity sub-station between Great Ryton and Little Dorrington. Crews from Chiurch Stretton, Ludlow and Shrewsbury attended the scene as well as officers from Western Power. The fire crews were on scene for around 90 minutes before they extinguished the fire and damped the field down.

In a similar incident at around 10.30, power cables caused another fire in a field at Linden Fields, Little Minsterley, with a crew from Minsterley attending and making the scene safe.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue have seen an increased number of field fires this week due to the expected high temperatures.

