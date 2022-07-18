Businesses urged to take part in survey over plans for improved rail service

Businesses are being urged to take part in the survey

Midlands Connect is currently looking at options to upgrade the route, which takes in Telford and Wolverhampton, and wants businesses to ‘make their voices heard’.

The survey follows last year's Midlands Connect Rails to Recovery report, which concluded that electrification of the route through Telford and the Black Country, and extending London services to Shrewsbury, could create up to £500 million of benefits for businesses and residents by providing hourly trains to London from Shrewsbury.

The organisation said it hoped improvements to the Shrewsbury-Black County-Birmingham rail line would make it easier for staff to commute, help companies grow and give better access to the capital through a new direct train link.

The survey on the plans will close on Monday, September 5, with results to be announced soon after.

Midlands Connect also plans to submit a business case to government in the coming weeks for improvements on the line.

Commenting on the survey’s release, Midlands Connect Senior Rail Programme Manager Tawhida Yaacoub said: “We are calling on employers and businesses in Shropshire, the Black Country and Birmingham to get involved in our online consultation to make their voices heard. We want to know what the impact could be on them if we improve the rail route and specifically, if it could lead to more jobs and growth in the local economy.

“The data given to us by local firms will be weaved into the business cases we are submitting to government to help make the case for investment in this regionally critical rail route.”