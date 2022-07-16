Notification Settings

Wildfire warning after barbecues damage benches and grassland in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Comments

People have been urged not to light fires or barbecues on council land after black scorch marks were left behind on benches and grassland.

Damage was caused at Burr's Field in Shrewsbury

The damage was caused at Burr’s Field in Shrewsbury, opposite the Quarry, despite fires and barbecues being banned from taking place on Shrewsbury Town Council sites.

Jim Goldsmith, the council’s countryside and green space manager, described the incident as “frustrating”. He said: “It could have been much worse at our sites where the longer grass could result in a completely different outcome.

“With the hot weather continuing over the next few weeks, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that no fires or barbecues are permitted on any town council land.

“Disposable barbecues are particularly damaging when placed down on vegetation or wooden furniture.”

“The risk of wildfires will be elevated during the prolonged dry spell, especially on our nature reserves, where the vegetation is left to grow longer to promote biodiversity.

“We would like to thank those responsible visitors for working with us and ensuring that there are no unnecessary fire risks to our sites.”

