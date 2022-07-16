Wildfire warning after barbecues damage benches and grassland in Shrewsbury

Damage was caused at Burr's Field in Shrewsbury

The damage was caused at Burr’s Field in Shrewsbury, opposite the Quarry, despite fires and barbecues being banned from taking place on Shrewsbury Town Council sites.

Jim Goldsmith, the council’s countryside and green space manager, described the incident as “frustrating”. He said: “It could have been much worse at our sites where the longer grass could result in a completely different outcome.

“With the hot weather continuing over the next few weeks, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that no fires or barbecues are permitted on any town council land.

“Disposable barbecues are particularly damaging when placed down on vegetation or wooden furniture.”

“The risk of wildfires will be elevated during the prolonged dry spell, especially on our nature reserves, where the vegetation is left to grow longer to promote biodiversity.