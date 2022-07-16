Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Quarry to be shut on Monday afternoon for Queen's baton preparations

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Salopians will be asked to leave a popular park on Monday afternoon as preparations are made for the Queen's Baton Relay.

The Queen's Baton

The Quarry in Shrewsbury will be shut from 2pm ahead of the major event so organisers can make the final preparations.

An advance notice from Shrewsbury Town Council said: "The Quarry will be closed from 2pm onwards for preparations for the Queen's Baton Relay. Members of the public will be asked to vacate the park to allow final preparations for the event.

"Access along Victoria Avenue between Kingsland Bridge and Porthill Bridge will remain, subject to security search.

"For those concerned about bag searches, people will be redirected to alternative routes around the Quarry. Porthill Bridge and access to the play area will remain open."

Normal access will resume from 9.30pm.

Schoolchildren, sports clubs, musicians, dancers and performers will entertain crowds gathered in Shrewsbury to witness the relay as it makes its entrance to the Quarry via the River Severn.

The huge celebration, which is expected to draw a crowd of thousands, begins at 4pm and events on the main stage include singing and dancing by school groups, performing songs and dance routines of the Commonwealth ahead of a mass sing-along for the finale at 9pm.

Audiences will be encouraged to get involved in the community village area where there will be a huge art installation around the bandstand celebrating flags of the Commonwealth, with a daytime light installation from Shrewsbury-based artist Andy McKeown.

Stands representing Shrewsbury Muslim Centre, the RAF Museum, charities, Shropshire Woodland Trust, Shropshire Guides and Scouts, the arts and an interactive Beat the Streets game will be on site, as well as a sports village offering people the chance to try their hand at new events.

Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

