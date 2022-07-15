Notification Settings

Twelve fire engines sent to huge 500 square metre blaze near Shrewsbury wedding venue

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Twelve fire engines have been sent to tackle a huge grass fire of more than 500 square metres in Shropshire tonight.

Crews were called to the blaze in grounds to the rear of Grade II-listed Rowton Castle, near Shrewsbury, shortly before 6.30pm.

Firefighters initially estimated the fire to involved around 500sqm, but it increased since they arrived on the scene. There are no casualties.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 6.28pm on Friday, July 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a grass fire in rear of Rowton Castle, Welshpool Road, Shrewsbury. Fire involving large area of cut grass, woodland and baled hay.

"12 fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Market Drayton, Minsterley, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wellington and Whitchurch."

