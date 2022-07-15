Twelve fire engines sent to huge 500 square metre blaze near Shrewsbury wedding venue

Crews were called to the blaze in grounds to the rear of Grade II-listed Rowton Castle, near Shrewsbury, shortly before 6.30pm.

Firefighters initially estimated the fire to involved around 500sqm, but it increased since they arrived on the scene. There are no casualties.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 6.28pm on Friday, July 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a grass fire in rear of Rowton Castle, Welshpool Road, Shrewsbury. Fire involving large area of cut grass, woodland and baled hay.