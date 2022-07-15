Ten-day road closure for water main repair work

The work will take place from July 21

Shropshire Council said Severn Trent would be carrying out the work on the B5067 through Baschurch – also known as the Shrewsbury Road/Prescott Road.

A spokesman for the council said: "This work is to replace 456m of existing water main with new 90mm PE water main through open cut, directional drill and associated fittings.

"Workers will be carrying out the work on behalf of Severn Trent Water. For safety reasons the work will be carried out under a full road closure.

"While the road is closed, a signed diversion route will be in place. Access will be maintained to residential and business properties and the surgery at all times from the Prescott roundabout.

"Affected residents and businesses have been notified and Severn Trent Water have held meetings with the community, identifying various issues which are in the final stages of being resolved with support from local councillors.

"The work is likely to cause significant impact in the Baschurch area and therefore works will be carried out within the school holiday period to minimise impact as much as possible."