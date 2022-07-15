Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stage is set as Shrewsbury prepares for a weekend of music legends

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

The stage is almost set as a town gets set for a weekend of live music legends.

The stage has been set up ahead of the weekend gigs at the Quarry
The stage has been set up ahead of the weekend gigs at the Quarry

Tonight, ska royalty Madness will rock the Quarry in Shrewsbury, supported by The Zutons.

Then tomorrow, 80s stars including Billy Ocean, Wet Wet Wet and Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley will perform their biggest hits at the park's Let's Rock festival.

Workers have been putting up the stage and getting the venue ready for the concerts, as Salopians prepare to bask in the hot weather while listening to classic hits.

With temperatures likely to hit 22C today and 25C tomorrow, Helen Ball, town clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council, urged gig-goers to make sure they have plenty of water, a hat and some sunscreen.

Let's Rock organisers also implored revellers to do what they can to stay cool in the heat. They said: "It's going to be hot in Shrewsbury this weekend. You can bring drinking water in sealed plastic bottles and cans. Each must be 500ml or under. You can bring as many as you need. Soft drinks and juices can be brought too.

"Wear sun cream. Wear a hat to shade your head. You can also bring pop up shelters and tents up to a height of 1m. Sun parasols and umbrellas are permitted too.

"Enjoy the day and stay safe."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
Music
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News