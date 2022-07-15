Stage is set as Shrewsbury prepares for a weekend of music legends

The stage has been set up ahead of the weekend gigs at the Quarry

Tonight, ska royalty Madness will rock the Quarry in Shrewsbury, supported by The Zutons.

Then tomorrow, 80s stars including Billy Ocean, Wet Wet Wet and Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley will perform their biggest hits at the park's Let's Rock festival.

Workers have been putting up the stage and getting the venue ready for the concerts, as Salopians prepare to bask in the hot weather while listening to classic hits.

With temperatures likely to hit 22C today and 25C tomorrow, Helen Ball, town clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council, urged gig-goers to make sure they have plenty of water, a hat and some sunscreen.

Let's Rock organisers also implored revellers to do what they can to stay cool in the heat. They said: "It's going to be hot in Shrewsbury this weekend. You can bring drinking water in sealed plastic bottles and cans. Each must be 500ml or under. You can bring as many as you need. Soft drinks and juices can be brought too.

"Wear sun cream. Wear a hat to shade your head. You can also bring pop up shelters and tents up to a height of 1m. Sun parasols and umbrellas are permitted too.