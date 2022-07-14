Shrewsbury mother in school uniform plea as temperatures rise

Mercy Preece

Mercy Preece, 12, missed two days of schooling at Shrewsbury Academy after being sent home on Monday and Tuesday,

Her mother Kathy claims the school would not budge on its 'rigid' uniform policy, even in the sweltering heat early in the week. She also claims girls are discriminated against because they are made to wear trousers, or skirts with dark tights and that pupils don't get enough chance to fill up their water bottles.

She said: "I understand there is a safeguarding policy over what girls have to wear but in these conditions I don't know why they are not allowed to wear PE kit or baggy clothing because it is very uncomfortable for them in full uniform.

"They also don't have much time in their breaks or lunch hour to get their food, go to the toilet and fill up their bottles. I understand they can't just walk out of class but maybe they could have a break in class to go and fill up.

"Mercy was turned straight away from the gates as soon as they saw she was wearing socks rather than tights but in this weather she is more comfortable in them."

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Academy said they had relaxed their uniform policy to adapt to the hot conditions and parents had been e-mailed on the subject.

"There are safeguarding issues around being a co-ed school we have to adhere to," he said.

"But we have said they can take off ties and school jumpers according to how hot the weather is and we are reviewing that every day.

"The school is very well ventilated and there are ample opportunities to fill up water bottles, though we have contingency plans in place in case the pupils need to do it more often.