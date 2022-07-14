Lingen Davies becomes an official, million pound charity

Lingen Davies supporters Verity Jones, Ian Rogers who attended on behalf of his son Hywel and Amy Evans who were recognised for taking part in challenge events.

The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund says that during the inancial year 2021 to 2022 the charity’s income hit £1,075,000.

The announcement was made at its annual awards evening which recognises the success and achievements of the fundraising community.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, which supports patients impacted by cancer in the community, said: “I am very proud to be able to announce that for the first time in our history Lingen Davies has become a million pound charity.

“We are tremendously grateful to have such a fabulous team of people behind us who all go above and beyond for the charity – as a way of thanking staff in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre. Shrewsbury, for their care, treatment and support given.

"But we still have so much work to do and so cannot take that for granted. We have big plans for growth and our LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service where we go out into the community throughout Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales, is only just beginning.

“The next five years will be hugely important for the charity, we have a lot we want to do, a lot of projects and support initiatives we want to deliver, and an increasing number of people who need our help,” she added.

Up to 200 guests, including the charity’s Patron Lady Heber-Percy, and the High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham, gathered at Shrewsbury College to celebrate achievements, remember loved ones, and thank the hard work of so many.

Outgoing Chair of the Lingen Davies trustees, Mandy Thorn MBE DL, said it was a remarkable evening to celebrate so many people doing fabulous things for others.

“The Lingen Davies awards event is a very special part of our calender where we welcome our supporters, both old and new, to join us and mark the achievements of so many.”

Started in 1979 by Bernard Lingen, then Mayor of Shrewsbury, and local accountant Frank Davies, the charity has contributed around £18million in today’s prices to improve cancer services in the local area.

The charity estimates that around 75,000 people have had their cancer treatment and care improved through the impact of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.