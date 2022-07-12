Volunteers teach lifesaving skills after Shrewsbury river tragedies

Idris Perkins, aged six, learns to throw a line with Glenn Chapman from West Mercia Search and Rescue

West Mercia Search and Rescue crews were at Crowmoor Primary School in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, at the weekend to teach people how to throw lines correctly and how to react in an emergency situation.

It comes after several serious River Severn incidents in Shrewsbury in recent months, including two deaths.

River safety campaigner Victoria Ireland, who runs the Make Our River Safer group, organised for the volunteers to attend.

She said: "It was really good. We had the West Mercia Search and Rescue volunteers, who got their quad bikes out. A lot of people were having a go at throwing the lines. It was good fun.

"I was speaking to a lot of people about Make Our River Safer and what we'll be doing next. The mayor was there and the town crier.

"It was all about teaching people about the risks."

She added: "It's important that as many people as possible know what to do. Realistically, with the time it takes for the emergency services to arrive, there is more chance that someone who ends up in the river will need to be saved by a member of the public who is already there."