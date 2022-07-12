Shropshire could top it's county temperature record

Sunrises on the summer solstice from Dawley. Photo by Liam Ball. liamball1992@gmail.com

Liam Ball, whose Shropshire Weather twitter is followed across the county, said the record was said on August 3, 1990, when temperatures hit 34.9c.

He said the heat at the moment is due to high pressure building from the Azores.

"As it is mid July the sun is very strong so temperatures are going to rise day on day, actually peaking on Monday (18).

"There is nothing unusual about this type of heat at this time of year, we do usually get a hot spell in the summer in the UK but these are they becoming more extreme and regular."

"What has been interesting over the past few days are the model outputs, they are showing is the unprecedented heat for the coming weekend."

"Very high temperatures from Northern Africa and Spain are forecast for the end of the weekend into early next week, that's why the Met Office have released an amber warning for extreme heat over Shropshire for Sunday .

"How hot will it get? Well it's to difficult to say at the moment but some models are showing 36c over Shropshire which would smash our county record of 34.9c at Shawbury on the 3rd August 1990.

Liam said he could not say whether the heat was due to climate change.

"We live in a warming world so temperatures are inevitably going to rise. But we've been having heatwaves for hundreds of years. T tere is a difference between weather and climate, but the temperatures forecast could be the norm in the future."