Strictly stars in Shrewsbury for sell-out shows

Kevin Clifton

Burn The Floor The Reunion, marks the 25th anniversary of the original touring dance show which went on to provide a platform for many Strictly professional dancers.

It is to be staged at the Frankwell Quay venue this week and is the hottest ticket in town... even Tuesday's 'open dress rehearsal' has sold out.

Three Strictly glitterball-winning professionals are set to take part

Among the current and recently departed Strictly pros scheduled to make an appearance are Aljaž Škorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara, Kevin Clifton and his sister Joanne Clifton, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington and Robin Windsor, among others.