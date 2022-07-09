Ukrainian musicians' delight as Shrewsbury orchestra share instruments ahead of castle concert

Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra has welcomed Ukrainian refugees to play at its concert

Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra have shared their instruments with the refugees, and together they will play a benefit gig for Shropshire Supports Refugees at Shrewsbury Castle next Wednesday, July 13.

Rehearsals have been going well so far. One refugee, 23-year-old Nana Illarionova, had to leave her violin behind when she fled Ukraine. She borrowed an instrument from viola player Jane Park to practice.

Olena Sazonkina, a music teacher and pianist in Kyiv, has arranged for a choir of refugees sing the Ukrainian anthem at the concert. They will be joined by a Ukrainian conductor. "I'm amazed by the effort that the orchestra is making to raise money and to give support to refugees and musicians," said Olena.

The programme will include favourites such as the ‘Superman’ theme tune, Pomp & Circumstance, Jerusalem, Radetsky March, ‘The Big Apple’, Die Meistersingers Overture, Nimrod and many more.

Jon Box, chair of Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra, said,:“ It was lovely to see the delight on Nana’s face as she played the violin lent to her by Jane.

"We are delighted to involve the Ukrainian community in Shropshire in our concert. We hope that this will help the amazing work of Amanda Jones and her team at Shropshire Supports Refugees to continue to provide services to the many displaced families arriving in Shropshire."

Amanda Jones of Shropshire Supports Refugees said: “'Currently, we have 350 Ukrainians accommodated in Shropshire and another 372 on their way!

“We also support 22 families from the Middle East and a number of asylum seeking individuals. We rely heavily on donations to keep the level of support we offer going. Our support hub sees up to 50 people a day and we need to ensure the fridges and cupboards are stocked up.

“We also run a minimum of nine lessons a week out of the hub and evening classes and ESOL (English language courses) in the hotels in Telford that are hosting the Afghans. Visitors can access help, signposting and support in every aspect of their lives from there.”