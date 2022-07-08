Police 7 Shrewsbury town fans 6 - and it was a 'fair kop' say cops

An arresting experience. The teams line up at Shrewsbury Town

West Mercia Police (North) was set up last October and has seen officers swapping their hobnail boots for the football variety and truncheons, radios and handcuffs for shorts in encounters.

West Mercia Police say it is all about promoting community engagement

The match took place on Wednesday July 6 is the latest bid from the force to increase community engagement to use the beautiful game as an icebreaker. The latest encounter was held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s training field, where West Mercia Police (North) won 7-6.

The aim of the matches is to allow officers to engage with different communities in a positive way, that can start conversations about what is concerning them in their local areas.

Detective Sergeant Craig Edwards, who has organised the matches, said: “These are a great way for us to reach out to our local communities and partners, as football is a universal language and is a great icebreaker which allows us to approach and interact with people from lots of different backgrounds.

“This week's match was the fourth we have held since we set up West Mercia Police (North) in October last year, and so far it has been received positively. Our first match was against Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre when we were a six a side team – now we have grown and become an 11 a side team.”

The matches are held outside of working hours and also have huge benefits on officers health and wellbeing.

Silky skills were on show at the cops vs fans game

Craig added: “I set the team up post-covid, when we were able to start mixing in larger groups, as football helps to keep us active and has a very real and positive impact on our health and wellbeing.

"I don’t know about other people but I find exercising helps my general mood and focus. While the original aim of the team was to help my colleagues, it has now led to a great way to meet and speak to our local communities.”