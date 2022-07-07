Stalwart choir conductor hopes for someone new to take reins after 30 years

Musical director Ivor Williams in action

Ivor Williams is the long-standing musical director of the Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir – a position he has maintained for 30 years.

But the 78-year-old believes it is time for someone else to take the reins.

Staggeringly, the Shrewsbury-born conductor has soldiered on in the position for the last four years while being seriously ill with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.

He has performed in famous arenas across the UK, including the Royal Albert Hall, London and Symphony Hall, Birmingham.

Ivor in action

Ivor is incredibly passionate about singing, something he has done since he was young – he believes it has helped him cope with his illness.

He said: "I love singing.

"I come from a musical family, my dad was a pianist, and my uncle was a classical guitar player.

"Our whole Sundays were spent singing. That is how I got into it.

"After I was diagnosed, I was determined to make sure this did not get the better of me.

"I have kept soldiering on.

Ivor Williams conducts the Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir

"I have this wonderful lady Rachel Whitehouse, she supports me and understands what the choir needs.

"I would urge anybody with dementia to get involved with music because it has helped me so much.

"I love the harmonies, they are just wonderful."

Ivor Williams conducts the Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir

Even though Ivor has loved his time leading the choir, which he initially took over as a favour, he firmly believes now is time for a change of direction.

He said: "The choir needs to move on, and we need someone with an experienced musical background.

"If we can find someone else I might be able to go back into the ranks which is where I started.

"That would be lovely because I don't have any plans to go anywhere yet."