Shrewsbury street reopens

Scaffolding on the listed building during repairs meant the road in the town centre has been closed for weeks.
Shropshire Council said that work has been completed in the Bear Steps Café area, and the café is now open.
Fish Street in Shrewsbury is set to reopen to vehicles at the end of July, following work to repair the 15th century Bear Steps building.
