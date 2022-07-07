Notification Settings

Shrewsbury street reopens

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Fish Street in Shrewsbury is set to reopen to vehicles at the end of July, following work to repair the 15th century Bear Steps building.

Fish Street

Scaffolding on the listed building during repairs meant the road in the town centre has been closed for weeks.

Shropshire Council said that work has been completed in the Bear Steps Café area, and the café is now open.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

