Shrewsbury crew called out to fire

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished:

Crews were called out to a small fire in a bedroom at The Redwoods Centre, Shrewsbury tonight.

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

It happened at around 8pm in a bedroom at the NHS in-patient centre, in Somerby Drive.

A crew from Shrewsbury were called out and took two engines to the scene, quicky controlling the fire and putting it out.

There were no reports of any injuries.

