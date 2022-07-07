Shrewsbury crew called out to fire

It happened at around 8pm in a bedroom at the NHS in-patient centre, in Somerby Drive.
Crews were called out to a small fire in a bedroom at The Redwoods Centre, Shrewsbury tonight.
It happened at around 8pm in a bedroom at the NHS in-patient centre, in Somerby Drive.
A crew from Shrewsbury were called out and took two engines to the scene, quicky controlling the fire and putting it out.
There were no reports of any injuries.