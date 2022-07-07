Comics James Acaster and Ed Gamble 'spotted' as helicopters circle Shrewsbury for Channel 4 show

Helicopters seen circling above Shrewsbury were involved in filming for a Channel 4 show. Picture: Original Shrewsbury

It is rumoured that the popular comics are taking part in Channel 4's Celebrity Hunted.

The two helicopters were hovering above Monkmoor, Ditherington and the town centre for at least half an hour this morning, with social media reports suggested camera crews were spotted along Ditherington Road, as well as the two celebrities.

Original Shrewsbury tweeted: "Have you spotted Shrewsbury's exciting new visitors? Keep your eyes peeled as helicopters, film crews and famous faces race through the town for an upcoming Channel 4 programme."

Keep your eyes peeled as helicopters, film crews and famous faces race through the town for an upcoming Channel 4 programme. pic.twitter.com/9PG26Dtvqi — Original Shrewsbury (@OriginalShrews) July 7, 2022

Shrewsbury Prison's Joel Campbell would not confirm which show was being filmed or who was involved, however he did say that the prison was part of it.

"We've got a production in. The helicopters are part of it all. They were filming yesterday and today. I think they're leaving today. I can't say much, but it is a celebrity-based production.

"Shrewsbury Prison is an absolutely fantastic backdrop for filming. We've brought a lot of filming opportunities to the area. We know how beneficial it is for the town."

Hunted was launched on Channel 4 in 2015, and features contestants going on the run from a group of "hunters", who try and catch them using various means including CCTV, phone tracking and interrogating family and friends. If a contestant makes it to the "extraction point" - normally a helicopter or boat in a pre-determined location - they stand to win a share of £100,000.