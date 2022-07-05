Shropshire duo determined to tackle the war on climate

Richard Watkins and Allan Wilson from Save our Shropshire..

Allan Wilson and Richard Watkins formed Save Our Shropshire to focus on educating people about climate change, and what people in the county can do for the planet, insisting even the smallest things can make a difference.

“We want to change people’s habits,” said Richard. “It only works if people are prepared to change their mindset and behaviour with regards to climate.

"Getting people to want to do something is the first big challenge. You have to admit there’s a problem and then do something about it."

As a result, the pair provide education through workshops approved by the Carbon Literacy Project.

They help give advice and education on how you buy, travel, eat, use energy, build and plant well for the planet.

The friends hope to change lifestyles away from dependence on harmful fossil fuels to ones that ensure the future of our planet and are engaged with councils, including Shropshire Council,even delivering a course to officers and councillors.

“The feedback we get is brilliant,” said Richard. “If you get two people in a council engaged and wanting to do something, they might then put an organisation together in the community with four or five people to start talking about how to influence people to change their diet, get electric vehicles, charging points and other things.

“It builds form then and it’s about increasing the conversation about climate change in the community and trying to raise awareness."