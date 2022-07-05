Plans revealed for Shropshire relay leg

Baton relay route

It will visit Shrewsbury on Monday July 18 and Bridgnorth on Saturday July 23. Schoolchildren, sports clubs, musicians, dancers and performers will entertain crowds gathered in Shrewsbury to witness the relay as it makes its entrance to the Quarry Park, via the River Severn.

The huge celebration, which is expected to draw a crowd of thousands, begins at 4pm and events on the main stage are planned, with school groups from the area performing songs and dance routines of the commonwealth ahead of mass sing along for the finale at 9pm

Audiences will be encouraged to get involved in the community village area where there will be a huge art installation around the bandstand celebrating flags of the commonwealth with a daytime light installation from Andy McGowen.

Stands representing Shrewsbury Muslim Centre, the RAF Museum, charities, Shropshire Woodland Trust, Shropshire Guides and Scouts, the arts and an interactive Beat the Streets game will be on site as well as a sports village offering people the chance to try their hand at new events.

Meanwhile plans have also been announced for the Bridgnorth leg of the relay on Saturday July 23 where the baton will be delivered by bearers via the Severn Valley Railway. It will also visit the cliff railway in the town and cross the River Severn before a celebration of sports and well being at Severn Park from 10am-3pm

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, is urging people to get involved in the baton relay.

She said: "There is such a varied programme of free activity planned that there is sure to be something to appeal to everyone.

“I am looking forward to welcoming the Queen’s Baton Relay to Shropshire and I am delighted that we get to showcase so much that makes it such a wonderful place to live and work.”