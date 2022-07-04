Four taken to hospital with injuries after three-car crash in Shrewsbury

The collision happened at about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon, at the junction of Oteley Road and Sutton Road, and involved an Audi TT, a Kia Ceed and a Vauxhall Zafira.

A 27-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Audi, suffered a number of injuries and was taken to hospital where her condition is described as serious but stable.

Another woman was also taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 24-year-old man, and the driver of the Kia, a 19-year-old woman, were also taken to hospital but have since been released.

The driver of the Zafira was treated at the scene.

West Mercia Police has asked anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene and said: "Four ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered five patients. A woman was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

"A second woman was treated for potentially serious injuries and was taken to New Cross Hospital.

"A woman and a man were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital and New Cross Hospital respectively, whilst a fifth patient, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.

"All patients were transported to hospital by land ambulance."

The road was closed for a number of hours as emergency services dealt with the collision.