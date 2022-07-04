Views sought over Shropshire economic growth strategy

Councillor Ed Potter

The strategy, which will run up until 2027, has been refreshed, taking into consideration the unprecedented social, economic, political and environmental changes which have happened over the last two years, such as the pandemic, Brexit and more recently, the cost of living crisis.

Supporting local businesses, strategic locations and employment and skills are the themes of the document to lay strong foundations for a healthy economy – a key strand of the council’s new corporate plan, The Shropshire Plan.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader, and cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said: “The development of this strategy is the outcome of months of work with the county’s businesses, partners and key stakeholders who were asked to address the priorities and issues facing Shropshire’s economy.

“Together, we’ve shaped the vision, key themes and values, activities, and outcomes. It’s a strategy for Shropshire, which will be delivered in partnership. We believe this is the best way to ensure that our county has a healthy and growing economy.

“The last couple of years have been incredibly hard and it’s important that this is reflected in the strategy. Things have changed, some beyond recognition, and many things will not return to how they were before. We need to make sure we plan, adapt and make Shropshire the best place to live, work and invest in.

“Now really is the perfect time to launch this strategy and give our communities confidence about their future. We would really like to hear your thoughts.”

To find out more and comment on the Economic Growth Strategy for Shropshire, people should search for Shropshire’s Draft Economic Growth Strategy 2022-2027 on its website.