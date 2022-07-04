30,000 homes needed in Shropshire - where they're built will shape county's future

This very issue will be the crux of one of the most important events in the county this year – a planning inquiry into Shropshire Council's Local Plan Review, which starts tomorrow and is expected to last two weeks.

Although it sounds boring the Shropshire Council Local Plan is fundamental to shaping the county's development in the coming years.

It decides which areas of green space can be used for housing, how many homes villages and towns are expected to build, where factories and businesses will set up – which towns expand, and which remain as they are.

The inquiry will be before a planning inspector, who will consider the evidence, and decide whether to approve the plan – and whether developments need keeping or removing.

Under the proposals set out in the plan, 30,800 homes will be built in the county from 2016 to 2038.

The process has not been without controversy, and while it was approved by councillors in July last year, it will now be down to the planning inspector to decide whether it is 'sound'.

It is expected that campaigners opposed to the proposals will object at the hearings, while developers whose sites were not included by the council will also argue for the inspector to add them.

The plan has generated major opposition in several towns – particularly Bridgnorth and Shifnal.

The Bridgnorth development plans have been subject to much change, with original proposals for a garden village at Stanmore dropped by the council in favour of a 1,050 home development at Tasley.

Residents in Shifnal have also been fierce in criticism of proposals for more housing in the town – with plans for potentially 1,500 dwellings and 41 hectares of employment land.

The proposals include development sites in nearly every part of Shropshire.

One of the major sites is the Tern Hill Barracks, where 750 dwellings and six hectares of employment land could be built.

Another major proposal, for homes and business space on green belt land owned by The Bradford Estates to the north of Junction 3 of the M54, was left out of the plans.