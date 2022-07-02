Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, near the junction with Sutton Road. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police's Operations and Communications Unit said that the crash had taken place on the B4380, Oteley Road.

Posting on Twitter at around 4.40pm the force urged people to avoid the area.

Officers said the crash had taken place at the junction with Sutton Road.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have also attended the scene, as well as West Midlands Ambulance Service.

They said they had been called to the incident at around 3pm and had sent two crews to the scene.

Posting on Twitter the fire service said the crash had involved multiple vehicles.