Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Beat the Street comes to Shrewsbury

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Parts of Shrewsbury have been transformed into a giant game which residents of all ages can get involved in.

Pupils from Mount Pleasant Primary School play Beat the Street with Elliot Roberts - Shropshire Council community outreach officer
Pupils from Mount Pleasant Primary School play Beat the Street with Elliot Roberts - Shropshire Council community outreach officer

People are being challenged to ‘Beat the Street’ by walking, cycling, running, scooting or rolling as far as they can over the six-week period, clocking up points as they go by checking in at special boxes placed around the town.

Players have a free Beat the Street contactless card and will use them to check in at Beat Boxes, which will be in 60 locations around the town. The player’s journey to the next Beat Box will be recorded, but it must be made within an hour to score points, win prizes such as vouchers for sports equipment and books, and to feature on the Beat the Street Shrewsbury leader board.

The free game has been commissioned by Shropshire Council with support from the National Lottery via Sport England and Shrewsbury Big Town Plan, and is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

It was officially launched this week with help from pupils from Mount Pleasant Primary School.

Councillor Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “I am absolutely delighted the game has launched in Shrewsbury and I hope to see as many people as possible exploring the town, getting active and spending time together.

“Beat the Street is part of the wider #TogetherWeMove approach which Shropshire Council is delighted to be part of, and will help us to take the learning from Beat the Street and work with our partners to encourage more people to get active, and hopefully develop more exciting games like this throughout Shropshire.”

The game has been played by more than 1.5m people in more than 120 locations in the UK and beyond, and is designed to get communities moving by helping people to make small changes, such as walking or cycling to school every day.

The Shrewsbury game coincides with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and organisers hope people will be inspired to get active.

Find out more here.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News