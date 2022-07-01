Striking missile sculpture is the latest anti-violence statement

The striking statue of Kim Jong-un sitting astride a nuclear warhead was designed and commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry and created by talented sculptor, Luke Kite.

It is spending the weekend at the Heal Festival in Shrewsbury and there has already been interest from organisers of other festivals to host the statue.

While the man sitting on the missile is the leader of North Korea, Clive Knowles from the Ironwork said said that the threat of nuclear war was coming from more than one direction.

"The statue was inspired by the current global dilemmas that are existing and the growing threat of nuclear war.

"There is an emergence of many nations wanting to enhance their supply of nuclear weapons and many around the world that have ambitions to possess nuclear war heads.

"We did not think it possible prior to the Ukraine War but now there is a realisation that it could well happen."

Mr Knowles said that the stand against the global violence that could be unleashed fitted in well with the centre's anti-violence campaign and would be used as an education tool.

"We have the Knife Angel, that has just arrived in Birkenhead on the Wirral, and our Manchester Bee that is travelling around all the boroughs of Manchester."

"We should have learnt by now to evolve from our own mistakes but it seems we are intent on destroyed our planet one way or another."