Musical theatre group putting on Disney classic

Get Your Wigle On will be performing The Little Mermaid at Theatre Severn

Tickets are still available for Get Your Wigle On's performance of the Disney extravaganza, The Little Mermaid, at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury.

The show starts on Thursday, July 7, and continues until Saturday, July 9.

The two-act musical production is based on the 1989 Disney film and 2008 Broadway musical.

It takes place in the theatre's main auditorium and will feature gorgeous musical score, a plethora of local talent, fabulous costumes, original choreography and special effects.

Based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, and the popular Disney film, Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.

But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colourful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to wordlessly gain Prince Eric's love within three days – or lose her soul to the ambitious sea witch.

The role of princess Ariel will be played by Izzy Oliver who joined Get Your Wigle On in 2015.

The Little Mermaid will mark Izzy’s final stage appearance in Shropshire before beginning her musical theatre training at Urdang Academy in London this September.

Izzy is joined on stage by a cast 30 local performers including: Shrewsbury secondary school music teacher Emily Floyd as Ursula, Severn Hospice Social Worker Diane Drummond as Sebastian, Will Monek-Evans as Prince Eric, Christian Lugtu as Scuttle, Ollie Gupta as King Triton, Aled Houghton and George Wright as Flounder, Ross Wigley as Chef Louis, Amy Tennant, Hannah Schwartzer, Eloise Jones, Mia Mulford, Daniella Williams, Kim Willoughby and Regan Belton as Ariels sisters, Doug Williams as Grimsby and James Broxton and James Archer as Flotsam and Jetsam.

The Little Mermaid is showing at Theatre Severn’s Main Auditorium from Thursday, July 7 to Saturday, July 9.