Meeting planned on Shrewsbury river quality after poo hat-wearing protestors cause a stink

Protestors gathered outside Shirehall to demonstrate over the dumping of raw sewage

Shrewsbury Town Council agreed to hold a public forum after campaigners from Up Sewage Creek held a demonstration outside Shirehall before a full council meeting.

Severn Trent managing director James Jesic spoke at the meeting, where protestors including Claire Kirby made their feelings known.

Belle Vue's Labour councillor Kate Halliday's ward has been plagued by floods in recent years, with river water cascading through the streets and into homes and businesses. She proposed a resolution to hold a public meeting to look at the issues of poor river quality, and to raise awareness and encourage those responsible to work together. It was passed unanimously.

Councillor Halliday said: "The discharge of raw sewage into our rivers in Shrewsbury is a significant factor in reduced water quality. I am pleased that Severn Trent Water attended the meeting, but feel that there is a lot more they could be doing to improve the situation. We heard how residents are walking through sewage from the river that has washed up onto footpaths, and this, together with the effect of pollution of our rivers on biodiversity and health is not acceptable.

"I appreciate the fact that residents have continued to raise this issue. In recent years there has been a reduction in the financing of sewage infrastructure by water companies, while at the same time they have been making profits. Shrewsbury Town Council are keen to continue to hold Severn Trent Water to account by inviting them back to report on their progress on reducing sewage discharges into the river.

"Discharge of sewage is not the only problem with water quality. There are a number of other issues including excessive use of fertiliser and pesticides in agriculture and run off from roads and towns. With so much housing development in Shrewsbury going on now and in the future, it is also important that we make sure there is enough infrastructure to cope with this.