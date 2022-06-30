Shrewsbury schoolgirls help tidy town with litter picking session

Shrewsbury High School girls helped tidy up the town

Around 200 pupils from Shrewsbury High School got involved in the clean up, which was taking place for the fourth consecutive year.

Supplied with litter picking equipment by Shrewsbury Town Council, who also collected the rubbish afterwards, pupils and teachers worked their way around the town as part of their whole school Eco Day.

Jan Cook, one of the teachers organising the Eco Day, said: “Our young people take a great pride in their association with the town and it’s good to be able to play our part in helping to enhance our local area.

“We are immensely proud of our pupils and the way they tackled the litter pick was tremendous. The amount of rubbish they collected will make a huge difference to not only the local environment but also to our wildlife.

“And we would also like to thank Shrewsbury Town Council for providing us with the equipment and for collecting the rubbish afterwards.”

The results of the litter pick filled two of the town council’s bulk bins.

Rob Plimmer, operational logistics manager for the town council, added: “It was an amazing haul of litter and rubbish collected by the pupils of Shrewsbury High School, including two shopping trolleys and one old wheelbarrow.

“On behalf of the town council, I would like to thank everyone who took part in the litter pick to make our town a cleaner place. The amount of rubbish they collected filled one of our large trailers.