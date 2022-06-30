Shrewsbury Live returns this weekend

Shrewsbury Live takes place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury from 10.30am to 6pm and will feature a day of main arena entertainment, including monster trucks, motocross stunts, freerunning displays and mountain bike stunts.

Tickets will be available on the gate, but there is an early-bird discount for advance tickets, which ends at midnight tomorrow.

Jan Forrest, Showground Manager, said: “This is the third time we have hosted Shrewsbury Live and are delighted to be welcoming the monster trucks back to the showground.

“The motorcycle stunt team, Broke FMX, will be performing two spectacular shows – jumping 35 feet in the air and completing acrobatic stunts over gaps approaching 100 feet.

“New for this year is a Parkour and Freerunning display – which sees performers getting from A to B in the fastest way possible through a combination of strength, precision and co-ordination, flipping and leaping over any obstacle in their path.

“They will perform three 15-minute displays on the day and in between those the team’s fully qualified coaches will be inviting children to take part in coaching sessions – allowing them to get a feel for this exciting activity.

“We will also have the Extreme Mountain Bike Show, Europe’s number one mountain bike demonstration team led by the Multiple British and European Mountain Bike Trials Champion Danny Butler – so there really will be something for everyone.”

Advance tickets for Shrewsbury Live are available up until midnight on Friday, July 1, priced at £12.50 for adults, £25 for a family ticket (two adults and up to three children), child tickets are £5 and under fives are free.

Tickets are available at https://westmidshowground.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/26759?catID=41132& or at www.westmidshowground.com