Trains cancelled as thunderstorms bring chaos to Shropshire roads and railways

Published: Last Updated:

Heavy rain has brought chaos to Shropshire, with trains cancelled and the M54 slowed to a crawl by flood water.

Warnings of storms from the Met Office turned to reality on Thursday evening when the M54 and roads in Telford suffered flash flooding and the sound of thunder rang out.

Videos posted on Twitter showed cars ploughing through water on the eastbound carriageway and crawling through on the westbound side.

On the railways too the lines between Shrewsbury and London Euston, Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street and Transport for Wales services all affected.

Warnings were issued of flooding on the railway between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton delaying trains until 10pm.

Rail replacement services have been requested to run between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury in this direction only.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

