Court date set for Shrewsbury man accused of assaulting police officer

By Dominic Robertson

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a police officer and possessing cocaine.

Reece Taylor, 21, from Broughton Road, Shrewsbury, has been charged with several drug offences following an arrest in Gloucester Road, in the town, following an incident on Thursday, June 23.

Taylor was charged with common assault of an emergency worker, being concerned in supply of cocaine, possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A drug – cocaine, and 'acquiring/use/possess criminal property'.

Taylor appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on June 24 where he was remanded.

He is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, July 22.

