First Census results show increase in county population

Released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the results provide estimates on the population of England and Wales, as well as age and sex profiles of local authorities.

The results show that the population of Shropshire is 323,600, compared to 306,100 in 2011.

These results are the first of many, which will be released in phases over the coming months and into 2023.

They will all be available on the ONS website, along with information and analysis to explain their importance, and will include data on ethnicity, religion, the labour market, education and housing.

For the first time, they will also include information on armed forces veterans, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Shropshire Council said it will be producing information and analysis for the county as the results become available, which in turn will be used to plan local services, develop policies and plans, and help to allocate public funding and resources.

Councillor Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for digital, data and insight, and built housing, said: “The first Census results are hugely important as they underpin our efforts to shape public services. They will be essential to our long-term understanding of the health, social and economic impacts of the pandemic.

“However, this is just the beginning, with much more information to be released later this year, which will give us a clearer picture of life in Shropshire. We will be analysing the results and exploring further what the information tells us and how this may have changed since the last Census in 2011.”

James Walton, Shropshire Council’s executive director for resources, added: "We very much welcome the publication of the Census, which gives us the most accurate estimate of all people and households in England and Wales and builds a snapshot of our society.

“The Census information will help shape communities in Shropshire by enabling us to plan services such as schools, doctors surgeries, hospital beds, housing and cycle lanes.

“However, it’s not just important to us as a council: the information from the Census is also very useful for voluntary organisations and charities, academics and students, businesses and genealogists. The Census has a wealth of useful information which helps to identify future trends and to plan for the future.”

For further information, and to find out more about the Census 2021 results, people can visit the ONS website.