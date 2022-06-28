Notification Settings

Exhibition set to pay tribute to war hero and children evacuated to Shropshire in the war

By David Tooley

The last surviving of three siblings who were evacuated to Wroxeter during the war is set to be welcomed back to Shropshire next month.

Lancaster Avenue bombed
An exhibition on the subject of Wroxeter during WWII will be launched by the Churches Conservation Trust at St Andrew's Church, in the village on July 12.

Wartime child evacuee Ronnie Burkey who is now 90 and lives in Birkenhead is set to visit the event. The exhibition will be dedicated to Mr Burkley and his late brother Frank who died in December. They provided memories for the exhibition.

The third sibling evacuated after their home was bombed in Lancaster Avenue in Wallasey in 1941 was their sister Jean.

The exhibition will be dedicated to them and their cousin Les Clarke who was killed in 1944 while serving in the RAF.

Flying Officer Lesley Clarke of Bomber Command served in 51 Squadron - Number 4 Group and was killed over Stuttgart on March 15, 1944. I have attached some images that you may find interesting.

Les in the RAF

William King, on behalf of St Andrew's Church, Wroxeter said: "The Trust would very much like to welcome Mr Burkey and his family back to Shropshire, especially as he is the last surviving of three to have been evacuated to Wroxeter during the war."

Picture shows Ronnie Burkey, Frank's daughter Joanne, William King and Frank Burkey. Mr King travelled to Birkenhead last year to do an interview. Frank died just over a week later.
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

